Flood alerted sounded for people along banks of rivers Ariyar and Koraiyar

Very heavy rainfall lashed Manapparai on Monday morning, following which the alert was issued

The Tiruchi District Collector has issued a flood alert to people living along the Ariyar and Koraiyar rivers, following heavy rains in Manapparai on Monday morning.

Very heavy rainfall lashed Manapparai, situated about 40 km from Tiruchi. The town recorded 274.6 mm of rainfall in three hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

District Collector S. Sivarasu urged people living along rivers to exercise caution in view of the anticipated heavy discharge.

The Ariyar flows into Koraiyar near Tiruchi, and drains into the Cauvery near the city through the Kudamuritti canal. Heavy discharges in the two rivers had caused extensive inundation of low-lying residential colonies in Tiruchi last month.