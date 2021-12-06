Tiruchirapalli

Flood alerted sounded for people along banks of rivers Ariyar and Koraiyar

A view of the Ariyar river last week. Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

The Tiruchi District Collector has issued a flood alert to people living along the Ariyar and Koraiyar rivers, following heavy rains in Manapparai on Monday morning.

Very heavy rainfall lashed Manapparai, situated about 40 km from Tiruchi. The town recorded 274.6 mm of rainfall in three hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

District Collector S. Sivarasu urged people living along rivers to exercise caution in view of the anticipated heavy discharge.

The Ariyar flows into Koraiyar near Tiruchi, and drains into the Cauvery near the city through the Kudamuritti canal. Heavy discharges in the two rivers had caused extensive inundation of low-lying residential colonies in Tiruchi last month.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2021 11:55:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/flood-alerted-sounded-for-people-along-banks-of-rivers-ariyar-and-koraiyar/article37861792.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY