Fix GPS and speed governors to goods vehicles, urge police

Owners of goods vehicles plying in Ariyalur district have been advised by the police to fix Global Positioning System devices and speed governors to keep track and to check over speeding of their vehicles.

A decision to this effect was taken at the road safety meeting convened here on Wednesday. Presided over by the Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur V.R. Srinivasan, the meeting was attended by senior police personnel, officials of Transport Department and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Ariyalur, officials from cement factories and owners of heavy goods vehicles.

Various decisions were taken at the meeting that was held at the District Police Office here. A police press release said stern action would be initiated against those heavy goods carriers which were found transporting freight without tarpaulin cover on top. Creation of new speed breakers at accident spots and fixing of reflective stickers in important junctions were among other decisions taken at the meeting. Mr. Srinivasan asked the State Transport Corporation officials to make sure that commuters travelled in government buses by ensuring personal distancing.