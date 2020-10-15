Fix GPS and speed governors to goods vehicles, urge police

Owners of goods vehicles plying in Ariyalur district have been advised by the police to fix Global Positioning System devices and speed governors to keep track and to check over speeding of their vehicles.
A decision to this effect was taken at the road safety meeting convened here on Wednesday. Presided over by the Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur V.R. Srinivasan, the meeting was attended by senior police personnel, officials of Transport Department and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Ariyalur, officials from cement factories and owners of heavy goods vehicles.
Various decisions were taken at the meeting that was held at the District Police Office here. A police press release said stern action would be initiated against those heavy goods carriers which were found transporting freight without tarpaulin cover on top. Creation of new speed breakers at accident spots and fixing of reflective stickers in important junctions were among other decisions taken at the meeting. Mr. Srinivasan asked the State Transport Corporation officials to make sure that commuters travelled in government buses by ensuring personal distancing.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath