Five new cases in central region

Five persons, two in Tiruchi and one each in Thanjavur, Karur and Ariyalur, tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.

Twelve persons with the infection were undergoing treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district as on Sunday. There were four active cases in Thanjavur, three each in Tiruvarur and Pudukottai, two in Perambalur, and one each in Ariyalur and Karur. Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts had no active case.