Five govt. school students selected for central scholarship

PUDUKOTTAI

Five girl students of Government Higher Secondary School, Arayapatti in Alangudi taluk in the district have been selected for the Centrally-sponsored "National Means -cum Merit Scholarship".

All the five students had completed standard VIII and are in standard nine now. The amount of scholarship for each student would be ₹12,000 per annum. They would be given ₹ 1,000 per month. The scholarship would be given to them up to Plus Two. The students had taken the Mental Ability Test and Scholastic Aptitude Test that was conducted in October last year, said a School Education Department official.

The students selected for the scholarship were Nithiya, Kavipriya, Sarathi, Pavithra and Sivanee. The scholarship is primarily given to prevent dropout at class VIII and encourage the students to continue with their study at secondary stage, the official said.