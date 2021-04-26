Tiruchirapalli

Fireman dies at counting centre

Arputham (48), a fireman attached to Thirumakkottai Fire Service Station, died at a counting centre near Tiruvarur on Monday.

The fireman was posted for duty at Thiru.Vi.Ka Government Arts College at Kidaramkondan near Tiruvarur where the electronic voting machines pertaining to Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Nannilam and Thiruthuraipoondi Assembly segments have been stored at strong rooms for counting on May 2.

Arputham who had gone for a shower did not turn up for more than an hour. Subsequently, his colleagues broke open the bathroom door and rushed him in an unconscious state to Tiruvarur Government Medical College. But, the doctors declared him brought dead. The Tiruvarur Taluk police have registered a case.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2021 9:12:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/fireman-dies-at-counting-centre/article34416430.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY