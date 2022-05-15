Tiruchirapalli

Fire breaks out in PHC

Fire broke out in a primary health centre at Nagudi in Aranthangi block on Sunday destroying some medicines kept in the storeroom. A Fire and Rescue Services Department official said the blaze was doused by a team of fire fighters and that nobody was injured. 


