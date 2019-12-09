Filing of nominations begins for poll to rural local bodies

A total of 85 nominations were received on the first day of filing of nominations for 5,462 rural panchayat posts in Thanjavur district on Monday.

While election for the post of village panchayat ward member, village panchayat president, panchayat union ward member and district panchayat council member in Ammapettai, Budalur, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thriuvidaimaruthur, Thirupanandal and Thiruvaiyaru blocks would be held on December 27, elections in Madukur, Orathanadu, Pattukottai, Peravurani, Sethubavachatram, Thanjavur and Tiruvonam would be conducted on December 30.

On Monday, the first day of filing of nominations, 76 persons filed their papers for the village panchayat ward member posts and 9 for the village panchayat president posts, official sources said.

There are 589 village panchayats in the district. Apart from 589 panchayat presidents, 4,569 persons village panchayat ward members are to be elected. Similarly, 276 are to be elected as panchayat union ward members in 14 panchayat unions and 28 as district panchayat council members.

Tiruvarur

In Tiruvarur district, two nominations were received for panchayat union ward member post, four for village panchayat president post and 129 for village panchayat ward member post, according to official sources.