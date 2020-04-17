Tiruchirapalli

Fiat to bakeries

TIRUCHI

Bakeries, which have been allowed to reopen, should thoroughly clean and sanitise their premises before resuming sales, Collector S. Sivarasu has said.

Mr.Sivarasu, in a press release here on Friday, said that all old products should be destroyed and only fresh baked items should be sold, he said. The licence obtained from the Food Safety Department for the bakery should be prominently displayed on their premises.

All packaged food should have labels providing all necessary details as per the specifications of the Food Safety Department.

The expiry dates of the pre-packed foods items such as chips and biscuits should be checked. Only parcels would be allowed and people should not be served beverages or snacks for eating on the premises.

They should be open only between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. All employees should wear protective gear such as face masks and gloves. Personal distancing should be adopted in the outlets, Mr. Sivarasu.

