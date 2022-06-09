FC of 14 school buses and vans cancelled

Fitness certificates of 14 vehicles operated as school vans/buses in the district have been cancelled by the authorities.

After inspecting the condition of 215 vehicles operated for transportation of school children, Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan directed RTO officials to cancel the FCs of 14 vehicles that did not conform to the parameters for operation as school vehicles. The Collector ordered re-inspection and re-issuance of FCs to 50 other vehicles in which small mistakes/defects were noticed.