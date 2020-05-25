Father, son arrested for murder

A 40-year-old man was murdered allegedly by two persons at Avarampatti village in Vaiyampatti police station limits in the district on Sunday.

Vaiyampatti police arrested S. Arokiasamy, 58, and his son, Ravi Charles, on the charge of killing Jayapal. The accused and the victim were from Avarampatti village.

Police sources said Arokiasamy reportedly placed wooden logs in front of a vacant piece of land belonging to Jayapal, hindering movement. Jayapal, in turn, placed wooden logs in front of Arokiasamy’s house.

A wordy quarrel took a turn for the worse and Arokiasamy and his son allegedly assaulted Jayapal, who died on the way to Manapparai Government Hospital. A case of murder was registered.