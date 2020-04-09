Fate of unorganised sector employees hangs in balance

A sense of trepidation prevails among unorganised sector employees such as masons, masonry helpers, painters and others and as well as self-employed persons such as auto mechanics, electricians, hairdressers and others over their immediate prospects in the wake of reports that the three-week-long lockdown is likely to be extended to ensure the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Talking to a mason, Chandru of Thommankudisai revealed that though he could manage the requirements of his family for another a week or so with the PDS ration and the relief amount of ₹1,000 along with the paltry sum he had as his savings as daily wage labour, he would be left in the lurch once the cash at hand depletes.

“How much and how long can I expect my employers to give me some money as humanitarian assistance. I foresee a bleak future in store for people like me if the government extends lockdown”, he observed.

A civil contractor, Sudhakar of Medical College Road, who had extended financial assistance to his daily wage workers felt that if he had to continue to support his workers he should be allowed to finish the pending civil works, which had been suspended in view of the lockdown. “Just two or three days would be enough as all these works were in the finishing stage which can be completed with a minimum of workers. The final settlement for these works will help me support my workers”, he added.

Expressing a similar view, Naresh of Balaji Nagar, who is running a two-wheeler workshop, also feared that his family and that of his three employees would be pushed into a situation wherein they are entirely dependent on the government’s assistance though it would not be sufficient enough to run the show.

“The government should consider allowing us to function at least two days in a week with restriction on number of two-wheelers to be serviced during those days with all precautions to keep the COVID-19 at bay”, he added.

Similar was the story with a laundry service provider in Municipal Colony who suggested that they be allowed to collect and deliver the cloths from their customers at their doorsteps as most of these launderers have limited numbers of streets as their service areas.

While this is the plight of unorganised sector workers, those employed in MSMEs or in business houses seems to be in a slightly better position with the employers had some viable route to help their employees, said the president, Chamber of Commerce, Thanjavur, N. T. Balasundaram and former National Vice-president, Builders Association of India, K. Padmanabhan.

The employers could consider providing 50% of the monthly salary to their employees or release 50% of the bonus they would generally provide to their employees during annual festivities such as Pongal, Diwali, Ramzan or Christmas, they said.

However, difficult days are ahead for the industry in general as the fund flow had been hit in view of the lockdown, they added.