FASTag off to a smooth start at toll plazas near Tiruchi

The implementation of FASTag on national highway toll plazas got off to a smooth start on Sunday even as cash payments continued to be accepted at the toll lanes near Tiruchi to avoid inconvenience to those vehicle users who were yet to equip their vehicles with the digital tag.

The government’s decision making it mandatory for vehicles to fix FASTag evoked mixed response with some complying and many yet to install the radio frequency tag. Dedicated FASTag lanes have been created at the Samayapuram Toll Plaza along the busy Tiruchi – Chennai national highway and other fee plazas functioning along the national highways criss crossing Tiruchi.

Boards have been installed prior to approaching the toll plazas to alert vehicle users about the dedicated lanes exclusively meant for vehicles installed with FASTag and lanes where cash would be accepted from those without the tag. A team of marshals armed with flags have been deployed way ahead of the toll and close to the boards to guide vehicle users to take the dedicated lanes meant for FASTag and those without it.

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) readers have been installed atop the entrance of the toll plazas to read the digital FASTag fixed on vehicles as they approach the fee plaza. A point of sale counter was opened at the Samayapuram Toll Plaza for vehicle users to buy the FASTag after producing required documents. The digital tags could be obtained from private banks and SBI besides PayTM.

A senior NHAI official here said FASTag implementation had begun in the highway fee plazas for electronic toll collection although cash would continue to be accepted for a period of 30 days up to January 15. Dedicated lanes have been earmarked exclusively for vehicles with FASTags, he added.

The response with respect to installation of FASTags by vehicle users has been mixed, an official at the Samayapuram Toll Plaza said adding that awareness was being spread about the government’s decision to make FASTag mandatory through public address system at the toll plaza and through other channels.

Many passenger vehicles and freight carriers besides State Express Transport Corporation buses have been equipped with FASTags, the official said. However, other Corporation buses in Tiruchi were yet to install them, he added. The queue of vehicles was longer in the lanes accepting cash from vehicles without FASTag as compared to the dedicated FASTag lanes where vehicles cruised without any hassle. The NHAI, Project Implementation Unit Tiruchi has under its jurisdiction six toll plazas situated along Tiruchi - Ulundurpet, Tiruchi - Madurai and Tiruchi - Dindigul national highways.