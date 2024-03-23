GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers want the government to fast-track the Vaigai-Gundar river linking project

March 23, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of farmers’ associations from across Tamil Nadu have urged the State government to expedite the Vaigai-Gundar river linking project.

Farmers’ representatives during an interaction with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here on Saturday sought the speeding up of the project and demanded the revival of 5% allocation of seats in agriculture colleges for the wards of farmers.

They urged the State government to exert pressure on the Union government to implement the M.S. Swaminathan recommendations, sources said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / water supply / agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.