Farmers’ union members burn effigy of CWMA Chairman over Mekedatu issue

February 16, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Members of the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee burnt the effigy of S.K. Haldar, chairman of Cauvery Water Management Authority, here on Friday while staging a demonstration against the Central and Tamil Nadu governments in connection with the Mekedatu dam construction issue.

The protesters, who assembled near the Panagal Building (the Old Collectorate Annex complex) near the Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand, raised slogans condemning the CWMA for forwarding the Karnataka government’s proposal for constructing a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu to the Central Water Commission and demanded an explanation from the State government why did not boycott the meeting where it had recorded its objection to forward the dam construction proposal to the CWC.

The protesters then brought an effigy of the CWMA chairman.