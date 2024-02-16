GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers’ union members burn effigy of CWMA Chairman over Mekedatu issue

The protesters slammed the State government for not boycotting the meeting where it was suggested to refer the proposed project to the Central Water Commission

February 16, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee burnt the effigy of S.K. Haldar, chairman of Cauvery Water Management Authority, here on Friday while staging a demonstration against the Central and Tamil Nadu governments in connection with the Mekedatu dam construction issue.

The protesters, who assembled near the Panagal Building (the Old Collectorate Annex complex) near the Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand, raised slogans condemning the CWMA for forwarding the Karnataka government’s proposal for constructing a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu to the Central Water Commission and demanded an explanation from the State government why did not boycott the meeting where it had recorded its objection to forward the dam construction proposal to the CWC.

The protesters then brought an effigy of the CWMA chairman.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / water rights

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.