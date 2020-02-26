Farmers to felicitate CM

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association will organise a function to felicitate Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Tiruvarur on March 7 for enacting a law on Protected Special Agriculture Zone, according to Mannargudi S. Renganathan, its general secretary.

Speaking to reporters after calling on the Chief Minister here on Wednesday, he said he had invited him for the function and Mr. Palaniswami had agreed. When he announced the move of the government at a function in Salem to declare the delta districts as Protected Special Agriculture Zone, farmers felt it would be meaningful and workable if it was given a legal protection by enacting a special law in the Assembly. It was praiseworthy that the government had enacted a law and made a gazette notification within a week.

Mr. Renganathan said it was a proof of administrative skill of Mr. Palaniswami. He admired the manner in which the CM had kept his promise of bringing legal protection to prevent methane gas exploration projects in delta areas.