Tiruchirapalli

Farmers stage demo

Farmers of four villages staged a demonstration in front of the District Collectorate on Wednesday to convey their dismay over acquisition of 622 acres of land by the government for expansion of Chennai Petroleum Corporation.

About 200 villagers belonging to Panagudi, Gopurajapuram, Narimanam, Uthamacholapuram and Muttam raised slogans condemning the government for acquiring agriculture land. They urged the Chief Minister to halt the acquisition process saying the district was in the protected agricultural zone of the Cauvery delta.


Comments
