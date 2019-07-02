Farmers resort to waiting agitation in delta region

Members of Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam and other public welfare organisations staged ‘waiting agitation’ in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Tuesday urging the Centre and the State governments to withdraw the hydrocarbon exploration project and protect the rights of Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery water issue.

The participants demanded that government issue an order banning the hydrocarbon exploration project and declaring the Cauvery delta region as a protected agricultural zone.

In Tiruchi district, a group of farmers affiliated to Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam and members of Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu resorted to a day-long waiting agitation at Mukkombu near here. The stir was led by Sangam district president M.P. Chinnadurai.

The participants also urged the Centre not to allow construction of dam at Mekedatu and ensure that Tamil Nadu received Cauvery water as per the Supreme Court order. They urged the State government to remove encroachments from water bodies and irrigation canals besides preventing illegal sand mining to ensure drinking water and food protection to the next generation. The agitation, which began around 10 a.m., concluded at 5 p.m.

The waiting agitations in Thanjavur district were organised at eight places including Budalur, Naducauvery, Sengipatti, Cholapuram, Ammapettai and Marungulam.

The agitation at Naducauvery was led by Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu organiser P. Maniarasan. Slogans were raised in support of their demands.

In Tiruvarur district, the agitations were held at Tiruvarur, Valangaiman, Kottur and Tiruthuraipoondi, said police sources.