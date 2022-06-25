Farmers break coconuts on road

Coconut cultivators, manufacturers and merchants broke coconuts on road at Pattukottai on Saturday demanding that the Central and the State governments fix a fair price for coconuts.

Participating in a demonstration led by Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Association State general secretary, P. S. Masilamani, the members of coconut cultivators, manufacturers and merchants associations went in a procession from near Gandhi Statue on Pattukottai-Aranthangi Road to Pattukottai Bus Stand where they broke coconuts demanding fair price for the crop.

The demonstrators raised slogans demanding ₹50 for coconut and ₹150 per kg for the copra. They also urged the State government to introduce sale of coconut oil in the public distribution system and to revive the operation of the coconut market complex at Pattukottai.