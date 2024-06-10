GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers’ association welcomes Central Water Commission’s nod to ‘Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery’ plan

Published - June 10, 2024 05:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (CPI), welcomed the Central Water Commission’s consent to the State government’s “Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery” proposal for cleaning and upkeep of the Cauvery in the State.

In a statement on June 10, sangam general secretary P.S. Masilamani pointed out the project, conceived on the lines of the Ganga Rejuvenation Project, was announced by the previous AIADMK government on the floor of the State Assembly in 2019 and sought the consent and allocation of funds from the Centre for executing the project.

Welcoming the CWC’s consent for the project, he called upon the DMK government to implement the project in association with the environmentalists and farmers.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / rivers

