Farmers’ association urges government to implement crop insurance scheme

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangha has urged the State government to revise the kuruvai crop loss compensation announced recently; it wants ₹35,000 per acre as compensation

November 06, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, has urged the government to implement the crop insurance scheme.

Slogans in support of this demand were raised on the District Collectorate premises on Monday by a group of farmers, led by the CPI Thanjavur South district secretary Muthu Uthirapathi and sangam Thanjavur district secretary R. Ramachandran.

The farmers urged the State government to revise the kuruvai crop loss compensation announced recently. Pointing out that ₹12,500 per hectare was inadequate, they demanded ₹35,000 per acre as compensation.

Exhorting the State government to get the Cauvery water from Karnataka on time and distribute the same for samba cultivation, they wanted the re-assessment of the crop loss suffered during the 2022-23 season.

