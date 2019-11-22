Family Court inaugurated

TIRUVARUR

A Family Court has been set up at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district.

According to a press release, the new District Judge grade court was inaugurated through video-conference by Madras High Court Judges T.S. Sivagnanam and G.K. Ilanthiraiyan on Friday where the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Tiruvarur, R. Kalaimathi, Collector T. Anand and the Superintendent of Police M.Durai took part in the function on District Court complex here.

With the inauguration of the Family Court headed by Judge S. Pakkirisamy at Mannargudi, the total number of courts in Tiruvarur district had increased to 17 from 16, the release added.