Tiruchirapalli

Family Court inaugurated

more-in

TIRUVARUR

A Family Court has been set up at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district.

According to a press release, the new District Judge grade court was inaugurated through video-conference by Madras High Court Judges T.S. Sivagnanam and G.K. Ilanthiraiyan on Friday where the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Tiruvarur, R. Kalaimathi, Collector T. Anand and the Superintendent of Police M.Durai took part in the function on District Court complex here.

With the inauguration of the Family Court headed by Judge S. Pakkirisamy at Mannargudi, the total number of courts in Tiruvarur district had increased to 17 from 16, the release added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 8:22:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/family-court-inaugurated/article30052079.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY