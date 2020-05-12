Tiruchirapalli

Face readers installed

As an alternative to thumb-based biometric attendance, the use of which has been suspended in offices to prevent the spread of the corona virus, the Tiruchi Corporation has installed biometric face readers at its various offices across the city at a cost of ₹30 lakh and brought into operation.

Employees, upon arrival at their respective offices, need to just stand in front of the biometric face reader for a few seconds. The moment the device recognises the face of the employees, it makes a beep sound, indicating that attendance has been punched in. The employees will have to repeat the process when they leave for homes after completing the day’s duty.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said the electronic device had been erected at 120 offices of the corporation. To implement the system, all details of about 3,000 employees of the corporation were collated. Name and designation of the employees, their birth date, joining date, work place and shift details were compiled.

More security features were added to ensure that the employees adhered to the work schedule correctly. In the thumb-based attendance system, there were complaints that employees marked their presence at the nearby offices to their residences. Under the new system, they had to mark their presence only at the designated office. Otherwise, the device would not recognise their faces.

The biometric face reader averts any chance of spread of the corona virus. Contract employees and outsourced employees have been brought under the new system.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 7:26:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/face/article31567119.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY