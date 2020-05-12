Face readers installed

As an alternative to thumb-based biometric attendance, the use of which has been suspended in offices to prevent the spread of the corona virus, the Tiruchi Corporation has installed biometric face readers at its various offices across the city at a cost of ₹30 lakh and brought into operation.

Employees, upon arrival at their respective offices, need to just stand in front of the biometric face reader for a few seconds. The moment the device recognises the face of the employees, it makes a beep sound, indicating that attendance has been punched in. The employees will have to repeat the process when they leave for homes after completing the day’s duty.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said the electronic device had been erected at 120 offices of the corporation. To implement the system, all details of about 3,000 employees of the corporation were collated. Name and designation of the employees, their birth date, joining date, work place and shift details were compiled.

More security features were added to ensure that the employees adhered to the work schedule correctly. In the thumb-based attendance system, there were complaints that employees marked their presence at the nearby offices to their residences. Under the new system, they had to mark their presence only at the designated office. Otherwise, the device would not recognise their faces.

The biometric face reader averts any chance of spread of the corona virus. Contract employees and outsourced employees have been brought under the new system.