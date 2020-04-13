‘Extend time for EB bill payment’

TIRUCHI

BHEL Small Industries Association and Tamil Nadu Boilers’ Association (BHELSIA) have urged the State Government to extend the time limit for paying electricity bills beyond April 15 in view of the difficulties faced by industries during the lockdown for containment of COVID 19 virus.

In a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the president of BHELSIA Rajappa Rajkumar said industries were unable to deliver the manufactured products to customers. Also, the job in process had been put on hold, and the industries were unable to raise any bills.

“In consideration of the difficulty faced by MSME units to achieve break even for the past two years, the government should consider scrapping the minimum demand charges and average charges since there was no industrial activity and hence no power consumption. The industries were prepared to pay for the actual units consumed, which were used for lighting purpose, Mr. Rajappa Rajkumar said.

Due to the lockdown, the financial crisis of MSME units would continue for a minimum period of three to six months. Despite the direction given by the Reserve Bank of India and the Central government for mitigatory steps to tide over the criss caused by COVID 19 virus, the banks were reluctant to sanction ad hoc limits and special limits, he said.

In the current situation, the industries must be permitted to make the payments during June 2020 for the power charges pertaining to March to May.

No penalty or interest should be charged for the delayed payment, and no disconnection should be effected, Mr. Rajappa Rajkumar said.