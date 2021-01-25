Tiruchirapalli

‘Extend scheme benefits to tenant farmers’

Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has urged the Union government to extend benefits of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to tenant farmers also.

In a statement, Association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan said nearly 40 lakh farmers, cultivating various crops and agriculture/horticulture produces on the lands taken on lease by them from Hindu temples, mutts, choultries, mosques/dargahs, churches and other charitable trusts have not been covered under the scheme where ₹6,000 was given as financial assistance annually.

It also sought doubling of the assistance and a monthly pension of ₹4,500 for the farmhands aged 60 years and above.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2021 9:47:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/extend-scheme-benefits-to-tenant-farmers/article33661469.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY