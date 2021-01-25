‘Extend scheme benefits to tenant farmers’

Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has urged the Union government to extend benefits of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to tenant farmers also.

In a statement, Association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan said nearly 40 lakh farmers, cultivating various crops and agriculture/horticulture produces on the lands taken on lease by them from Hindu temples, mutts, choultries, mosques/dargahs, churches and other charitable trusts have not been covered under the scheme where ₹6,000 was given as financial assistance annually.

It also sought doubling of the assistance and a monthly pension of ₹4,500 for the farmhands aged 60 years and above.