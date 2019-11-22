‘Exhibition of Excellence’ held at college

TIRUCHI

As part of the ongoing dodransbicentennial (175 years) celebrations of St. Joseph's College in the city, an 'Exhibition of Excellence' was organised with various departments of the college displaying exhibits ranging from a model of Chandrayaan II to animatronics animals.

The two-day exhibition was inaugurated by Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Minister for Tourism, and S. Valarmathi, Minister for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, on Thursday.

Students belonging to the National Cadet Corps showcased various drills, including enacting war-like situations on Friday. H. Darmaraj, aeromodelling instructor, showcased his planes, made of Balsa wood. He had trained students of the NCC in Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruchi, he said.

The Department of Physics had on display models ranging from varieties of rockets and machines. The main attraction was a life-size model of Chandrayaan II and an animatronics dinosaur. The Department of Botany and Zoology had unique fossils, plant species.

Rev. Fr. M. Berchmans, sports coordinator, said nearly 6000 students from across the city and its outskirts visited the exhibition.

“Students of nearly 50 schools visited the exhibition and around 25 school students put up their exhibits on display. Prizes were handed out to students,” he said. Inter-department competitions were also held and prizes distributed for them.