Tiruchirapalli

‘Exhibition of Excellence’ held at college

An instructor of the NCC showcasing aero models to students at St. Joseph's College in Tiruchi on Friday.

An instructor of the NCC showcasing aero models to students at St. Joseph's College in Tiruchi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: M_Moorthy

more-in

TIRUCHI

As part of the ongoing dodransbicentennial (175 years) celebrations of St. Joseph's College in the city, an 'Exhibition of Excellence' was organised with various departments of the college displaying exhibits ranging from a model of Chandrayaan II to animatronics animals.

The two-day exhibition was inaugurated by Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Minister for Tourism, and S. Valarmathi, Minister for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, on Thursday.

Students belonging to the National Cadet Corps showcased various drills, including enacting war-like situations on Friday. H. Darmaraj, aeromodelling instructor, showcased his planes, made of Balsa wood. He had trained students of the NCC in Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruchi, he said.

The Department of Physics had on display models ranging from varieties of rockets and machines. The main attraction was a life-size model of Chandrayaan II and an animatronics dinosaur. The Department of Botany and Zoology had unique fossils, plant species.

Rev. Fr. M. Berchmans, sports coordinator, said nearly 6000 students from across the city and its outskirts visited the exhibition.

“Students of nearly 50 schools visited the exhibition and around 25 school students put up their exhibits on display. Prizes were handed out to students,” he said. Inter-department competitions were also held and prizes distributed for them.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 12:38:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/exhibition-of-excellence-held-at-college/article30054644.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY