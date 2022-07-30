Exhibition displays organic products 

People at the agriculture exhibition in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Around 50 farmers from across Tamil Nadu participated in an exhibition-cum-sale of organic products held in Tiruchi on Saturday.

The one-day expo garnered a positive response from the public.

The exhibition on the theme, Uzhavu, Unavu, Uyir, provided a platform for the farmers and small-scale entrepreneurs to showcase their products. The objective was to promote organic products among the younger generation and to create a network and platform for the farmers to market their products. Traditional paddy seeds of certain varieties were distributed to the farmers.

More than 17 varieties of traditional rice types and about 50 varieties of organic seeds of vegetables were up for sale including seeds of tomato, ladies finger, carrot and leafy vegetables. Apart from seeds, organic fertilizers, including vermicompost, were also sold.

It also featured products ranging from handmade soaps and shampoos to medicinal oils, clay products, mats and palm leaf handicrafts, organic food products, ghee, cooking oil, and herbal products. A separate food stall was set up to sell native food items including homemade delicacies.

According to the organisers, customers were offered produce at reduced prices and the opportunity to buy exclusive organic products directly from the farmers. “We hope that the exhibition will help promote healthy eating habits among people,” said S. Yoganathan an organiser.

Doctors and Naturopathy experts spoke on various topics related to healthy and mindful eating.

M. Murugesan, Joint Director of Agriculture Department., G. Saravanan, Deputy Director of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, and R. Mohan, Deputy Director of Farmers Training Centre, took part in the event organised by Thanneer Organisation, CREA Trust, Pasumai Sigaram Trust, and Agathiar Farmers Producer Company.