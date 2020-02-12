Tiruchirapalli

Exclusive training for civil service aspirants in Ariyalur soon

A space is being created at the Employment Exchange building for the training programme

The Employment Exchange has earmarked a portion of its building to train aspirants for civil services and competitive examinations.

The exclusive space in the building will be utilised to prepare young aspirants for the exams through provision of wifi connectivity and roping in experts for guidance.

District Collector D. Rathna told The Hindu that the annexe would have a powerful wifi connection to ensure uninterrupted and fast internet access for users. At least 10 laptops would be made available to the aspirants. A provision would be made for utilisation of the laptops free of cost.

All necessary infrastructure for learning would be created. The work on installation of wifi has already been started, and would be completed within a week, the Collector said.

A series of motivational programmes by noted speakers has been planned, she said.

