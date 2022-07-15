Equine therapy for children with disabilities

Children with disabilities are treated with a unique healing methodology, a therapeutic horse riding session, at the Intact Special School in Tiruchi . The school claims that it has benefited them both physically and psychologically.

At the centre, children with disabilities between the ages of 5 and 14 receive training and education. In the past year, more than 30 children who have been identified with autism, cerebral palsy, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and speech disorders have undergone the equine therapy.

“This therapy especially benefits children who have ADHD. It reduces their frustration and anger,” said Bharathidasan , the physiotherapist.

Horse riding therapy is an unconventional path to improve special children’s physical strength and cognitive capabilities. The therapists say that this type of controlled horseback riding helps the kids with their posture, balance and flexibility.

The characteristic movement of a horse provides carefully graded motor and sensory input to the child to improve neurological functions and sensory perception. “The galloping motion of a horse helps relax the body muscle and aids the children with speech as well,” said Mr. Bharathidasan .

Since many of these children will require therapy for a long time, anything that makes it interesting and enjoyable will bring them out of their shells and help them stay motivated. They also learn about responsibility, nurturing and the comfort of physical contact through horses, which reduces loneliness and angry outbursts, he added.