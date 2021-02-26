Ensure transparency in crop loan waiver: farmers

‘Instruct cooperative societies to put up list of beneficiaries’

Officials must ensure transparency regarding crop loan waiver in primary agricultural cooperative societies, said farmers here on Friday.

Raising the issue at the farmers’ grievance redress meeting here on Friday, P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennindia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, alleged irregularities in the waiver and urged the Collector to instruct the cooperative societies to put up the list of beneficiaries.

M.P. Chinnadurai, district president, Tamizha Vivasayigal Sangam, said though the government announced that ₹12,110 crore of crop loans would be waived, the allocation of only ₹5,000 crore in the State budget for the purpose had created doubts in the minds of farmers. He urged the authorities to ensure that all genuine farmers received the benefit without giving room for discrimination or irregularity.

While welcoming the loan waiver, P. Viswanathan, president, Tamizhaga Eri Mattrum Attru Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam, urged the government to take steps to waive the crop loans sanctioned by commercial banks too.

Waiver certificate

Earlier, Collector S. Sivarasu said loan waiver certificates were being issued to 66,881 farmers whose crop loan dues to the tune of ₹525.59 crore had been written off. This includes principal component of ₹481.59 crore and interest of ₹44 crore. Those who had not received the waiver certificate could approach the societies, he said.

Mr. Ayyakannu urged the Public Works Department and the district administration to ensure adequate release of water into canals to meet the requirements of cash crops during summer.

N. Veerasekaran, organiser, Ayyan Vaical Pasanatharar Sangam, said they were entitled for water supply for 11 months a year and the district administration should ensure adequate water supply in the irrigation canals for the annual crops such as sugarcane and banana.

While welcoming the implementation of the Cauvery-Gundar river link scheme, R. Subramanian, deputy secretary,Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association, however, insisted that only flood discharges from the Cauvery should be diverted into the proposed link canal and the flow in the river should not be tapped when rains were sparse.

Ayilai Siva. Suriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, urged the Tangedco to give free farm power connections to all applicants. With rising fuel prices, farmers could ill afford to irrigate their fields using diesel motor pumpsets, he said.

Friday’s ‘in-person’ meeting was held after a gap of a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the meeting will remain suspended for the next couple of months owing to the announcement of Assembly election.