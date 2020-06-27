‘Ensure foreign returnees are tested for CVID-19’

KARUR

Urban and rural local bodies should make sure that all those returning from abroad, other States and districts were tested for COVID 19, C. Vijayaraj Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Differently Abled Welfare and Monitoring Officer for the district, said here on Saturday.

Speaking at a review meeting held here on COVID-19 preventive steps in the district, Mr. Vijayaraj Kumar said that 136 patients had so far been diagnosed for the virus in the district. Of them, 98 patients had been discharged after being treated at the Government Karur Medical College Hospital. There are just 38 active cases in the district. The hospital is equipped to handle more patients.

He said that there were facilities to treat patients at the Government Headquarters Hospitals as well. Priority was to identify symptomatic patients. They should be admitted to the Government Karur Medical College Hospital and District Hospitals. There was no shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff members at the Government Hospitals. There were sufficient numbers of beds at the hospitals.

Laying emphasis on contact tracing, Mr. Vijayaraj Kumar said health workers, rural health nurses, urban and rural local bodies including town panchayats should identify those returning from other cities, State and countries. They should be tested for COVID-19.

Collector T. Anbalagan and senior officials attended the meeting.

ARIYALUR

Participating in a review meeting held at Ariyalur, A. Saravanavelraj, Monitoring Officer for the district, said that 10 check-posts had been set up at various entry points to the district to check those entering the district without e-pass.

In addition to them, he said that 12 check-posts had been functioning at various interior parts to check the violators. The police, revenue and health officials should work in tandem to check the spread of virus. All norms on containment zones, institutional quarantine and home quarantine should be enforced properly.

Mr. Saravanavelraj said more than 6,500 tests had been conducted so far in the district. Twenty eight special camps were set up in different parts of the district to quarantine those returning from other cities, States and overseas.

Government Chief Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran, Collector D. Rathna and others took part.