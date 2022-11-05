Enrolment up for distance education mode programmes of Bharathidasan University

Enrolment in the distance open and distance learning programmes is looking up for Bharathidasan University this academic year/

There have been about 10,000 new admissions for 39 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered through distance learning mode for 2022-23 session. The calendar year admissions will be initiated during December, it is learnt.

University sources attributed the rise in enrolment to recognition by the Distance Education Bureau of University Grants Commission. Timely supply of study materials, conduct of exams and publication of results have also paved way for the rise in enrolment, university sources said.

Learner Support Centres and Personal Contact Programme Centres functioning in established colleges have reported robust rise in enrolments. Altogether, the entire enrolment has stabilised at 40,000 for the various UG and PG programmes. It was hovering around 33,000 last year.

As in the case of other State universities, Bharathidasan University faced erosion in enrolment of students after limitations imposed in enrolling students beyond the respective States.

The Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.32 (A+) Grade accorded to Bharathidasan University by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council during 2019, which is valid up to March 31, 2024, had put the institution in a position of strength to offer distance education programmes.

Further, the announcement by UGC during September, declaring equivalence of degree obtained through ODL and online mode with degree obtained through conventional mode has enabled the University to significantly strengthen its enrolment in distance education programmes.