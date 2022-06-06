Engineering colleges see positive response from recruiters

Engineering colleges are seemingly buoyed by the positive response from recruiters in the post-pandemic phase.

According to the college administrators, the readiness of the companies to recruit candidates for reasonable packages are indicative of the revival of the economy.

In fact, the response of recruiters has not been positive to this extent for the last decade, D. Senthilkumar, Dean, Bharathidasan Institute of Technology (BIT) campus, Anna University, Tiruchi, said.

"The going has been good for both IT and ITES sectors, and we are in the process of signing MoUs with recruiters for sustaining the process," Prof. Senthilkumar said, adding that the annual cost-to-company package ranges between Rs. 3.5 lakh and Rs. 8 lakh.

Candidates from Computer Science, Information Technology, ECE and EEE have a smooth sail in the campus recruitment. So far, 400 out of 800 outgoing students have been placed, he said.

There are strong indications that coding companies are in the process of ramping up head count of employees.

In general, self-financing colleges have cause to heave a sigh of relief as the recruitments are happening notwithstanding apprehensions that the online classes could have diluted skill-orientation, according to a functionary in the managing committee of a self-financing college.

The skill orientation of students is expected to go up when the present second-year students move to the final year. As per the 2021 regulations, there is higher emphasis for project and internships for final year students, it is learnt.