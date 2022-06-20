Delta Engagements and Tiruchi Today
THANJAVUR
International Yoga Day
Central University of Tamil Nadu and Archaeological Society of India: Annpurna Devi, Union Minister of State for Education, chief guest, Brahadeeswarar Temple, 6 a.m; South Zone Cultural Centre: 8th International Yoga Day and World Music Day, 7 a.m; The World Community Service Centre: A.Kayalvizhi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, and others participate, Arivu Thirukovil, Rajappa Nagar, 5 p.m.
Indian Culture Organisation: Spiritual discourse series, “Prahaladha Charitham” by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, Aishwaryam Marriage Hall, Thirubhuvanam, 6 p.m.
Aakash and Byjus: Inauguration of Thanjavur branch, 10, Medical College Road, Eswari Nagar, noon.
TIRUVARUR
CUTN: International Yoga Day, yoga demonstration by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, 7 a.m.
PERAMBALUR
Thanthai Hans Roever College: International Yoga Day, 10 a.m.
TIRUCHI TODAY
Bharathidasan University: International Yoga Day, M. Selvam, Vice Chancellor, presides, Khajamalai campus, 7 a.m.
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Sethurapatthi: International Yoga Day, 11 a.m.
Santhanam Vidyalaya: Seminar on Indian electricity scenario, P. Srinivasan, Professor, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, 11 a.m.
Tiruchi District Pensioners Association: Meeting, 2, Walajah Road, Woraiyur, 10.30 a.m.
CARE College of Engineering: International Yoga Day, 3.30 p.m.
