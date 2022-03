IN TIRUCHI TODAY

RELIGION

Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple, Thiruvanaikovil: Panguni festival, Chandrasekarar-Anandavalli Ambigai purappadu, 6 p.m.

Sri Abhaya Varadha Anjaneyar Temple: Discourse by Tiruchi Kalyana Raman, Priya Sudarshana Apartment complex, Melur Road, Srirangam, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

District Administration: Farmers grievances meeting, S.Sivarasu, Collector, presides, Collectorate, 10.30 a.m.

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Webinar on ‘A chemical brain,’ by Aparna Rajagopalan, 1.30 p.m.

Jamal Mohamed College: Sports meet, G.Karthikeyan, City Police Commissioner, chief guest, 9 a.m.

AIMAN College of Arts and Science for Women: Sports meet, J.Suganthi, Principal, Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College, chief guest, 11 a.m.

Delta engagements

THANJAVUR

Sri Venkatachalapathy Temple- Oppiliappankovil: Panguni festival, Velli thirupallakku, 8 a.m.; Velli Hanumantha vaganam, 7 p.m.

District Administration: Farmers grievances meeting, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, Collector, presides, Collectorate, 10.30 a.m.

MAYILADUTHURAI

Sri Amirdha Kadeswarar Temple, Thirukadavur: Mahakumbabisheka vizha, yaga sala poojas, deeparadhana, 7.35 a.m. and 5 p.m.

PERAMBALUR

District Administration: Farmers grievances meeting, P.Sri Venkada Priya, Collector, presides, Collectorate, 10a.m.

Thanthai Hans Roever College: Cultural Day, 9.30 a.m.; Thambi Ramaiah, actor, distributes prizes, 4 p.m.

PUDUKOTTAI

J.J.College of Arts and Science: CAIT 2022 – inter-collegiate technical meet, Kavitha Subramanian, Trustee, Karpaga Vinayagar Educational Trust, inaugurates, 10 a.m.