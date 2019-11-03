Delta engagements

TIRUVARUR
Sri Abathsagayeswarar Temple, Alangudi: Guru Peyarchi laksharchanai, 9 a.m. to noon and 4.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
TIRUVARUR
Sri Abathsagayeswarar Temple, Alangudi: Guru Peyarchi laksharchanai, 9 a.m. to noon and 4.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital
Printable version | Nov 3, 2019 11:12:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/engagements/article29871958.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.