Engagements - Central Region
TIRUCHI TODAY
RELIGION
Sri Sundararaja Perumal Temple, Anbil: Brahmothsavam, Perumal purappadu in tholukkiniyan from kannadi arai, 6.15 a.m.; reaching Vagana mandapam, 6.30 a.m.; purappadu in pallakku, 8 a.m.; purappadu in kuthirai vaganam, 6.30 p.m.; reaching kannadi arai, 9 p.m.
GENERAL
M.A.M. School of Engineering: Awareness programme on ‘EDII-IEDP TN,’ 11 a.m.
M.A.M.B-School: Annual Day, Achievers’ Day and Sports Day, 10 am.; session on leadership, Anand Srinivasan, author and consultant, chief guest, 11 a.m.
NAGAPATTTINAM
A.D.M. College for Women: Graduation Day, M. Krishnan, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, chief guest, 11 a.m.
MAYILADUTHURAI
TBML College, Porayar: Graduation Day, G. Sukumar, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, chief guest, 10 a.m.
