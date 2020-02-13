Tiruchirapalli

‘Enact law ensuring placements for Tamilians’

The Tamil Desiya Periyakkam has urged the State government to enact a law to ensure that Tamilians get employed in government and private establishments in large numbers in the State.

In a statement issued on Thursday, outfit leader P. Maniarasan pointed out that such laws paving the way for assured employment to sons-of-the-soil in government and private establishments had been enacted in Gujarat, Karnataka and other States. In Tamil Nadu, however, job opportunities had been usurped by north Indians in all most all avenues of employment.

Pointing out that more than a crore job seekers had registered their names in employment exchanges and awaiting appointment orders in the State, he said the government in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh had enacted a law stipulating that 75% of the jobs in an establishment or industry should be filled up with Telungars.

In Karnataka, a call on Thursday for a bandh demanding 75% allocation of jobs in the private sector received overwhelming response.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 7:31:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/enact-law-ensuring-placements-for-tamilians/article30810927.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY