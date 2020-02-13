‘Enact law ensuring placements for Tamilians’

The Tamil Desiya Periyakkam has urged the State government to enact a law to ensure that Tamilians get employed in government and private establishments in large numbers in the State.

In a statement issued on Thursday, outfit leader P. Maniarasan pointed out that such laws paving the way for assured employment to sons-of-the-soil in government and private establishments had been enacted in Gujarat, Karnataka and other States. In Tamil Nadu, however, job opportunities had been usurped by north Indians in all most all avenues of employment.

Pointing out that more than a crore job seekers had registered their names in employment exchanges and awaiting appointment orders in the State, he said the government in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh had enacted a law stipulating that 75% of the jobs in an establishment or industry should be filled up with Telungars.

In Karnataka, a call on Thursday for a bandh demanding 75% allocation of jobs in the private sector received overwhelming response.