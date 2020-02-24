Emphasis on extending life of boilers

Teaming up with Welding Research Institute, the Indian Institute of Metals - Tiruchi Chapter, on Monday, oriented participants of E-LIFE 2020, a workshop on ‘Engineering and Life Extension Aspects of Boilers’, on the way forward to address challenges in operating ultra-super critical power boilers, in the areas of stricter environmental norms, green house gas effects, tariff, and disposal of wastes.

Resource persons comprising senior officials of BHEL engaged participants comprising users, original equipment manufacturers, consultants, faculty, researchers and students in sessions on ‘mechanical design of power boilers’, ‘thermal design of surfaces for pressure parts in power boilers’, atmospheric fluidised bed combustion, circulating fluidised-bed combustion technology, and computational fluid dynamics.

R. Easwaran, former Chairman, IIM-TRY inaugurated the programme in the presence of T.A. Daniel Sahayaraj, Chairman.

The focus of the second day programme on Tuesday will be on water chemistry and life extension in boilers, N. Rajasekaran, Vice-Chairman, IIM, Tiruchi Chapter, and Deputy General Manager, BHEL, Tiruchi, said.

In life extension programme, the participants will be apprised about the methodology of replacing pressure parts that are subjected to corrosion and erosion, to extend the life of the power plant for another 15 years, the organisers said.