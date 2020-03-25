Elevated corridor proposed for Tiruchi

The State Highways Department will soon prepare a feasibility report and a detailed project report for construction of an elevated corridor from Anna Statue near Chinthamani to the railway junction in the city, reviving a proposal mooted some years ago.

The major project is one of the development plans for the city outlined in the department grants tabled in the Assembly by the Chief Minister, according to Collector S. Sivarasu.

The two reports will be called for the elevated corridor, by-pass roads for Manachanallur (phase II) and Manapparai and construction of a new bridge across the Kudamuritti on Tiruchi-Karur Road, Mr. Sivarasu said in a statement citing the Assembly proceedings.

The proposal is essentially revival of an idea mooted some years ago. Although the distance between the two points is hardly six km, it takes about 45 minutes for a commute by public transport on the stretch, essentially due to the narrow roads and heavy traffic congestion.

The Chathram Bus Stand, Mainguard Gate Junction, Gandhi Market and Warehouse Road are among the major traffic bottlenecks on the route. The Corporation toyed with the idea of building an elevated corridor between Chathram Bus Stand and West Boulevard Road some years ago, but did not pursue the project seriously.

Subsequently, the Highways Department mooted the idea and submitted a report to the government on building an elevated corridor between Chinthamani and the railway junction a few years ago after former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was elected from Srirangam constituency. The proposal remained in cold storage and seems to have been revived now.

Though the government’s move has warmed the cockles of many a city resident’s heart, a section of them, however, entertain doubts over the feasibility of the project, especially in the light of the enormous delays that many of the infrastructure development plans in the city has suffered due to land and other issues in recent years.

Rejecting it an as “outright eye wash” and impractical project, N. Ramakrishnan, a civic activist, points out that the proposed corridor will have to run along narrow and congested roads where heavy development has taken place.

There are scores of buildings, he says and wonders whether they can be demolished.

“The authorities should focus on feasible and workable projects, without affecting anyone. Instead, officials should try and widen the road, wherever possible, especially between Anna Statue and Chathram Bus Stand,” Mr. Ramakrishnan says.

He also called for a consultative meeting with stakeholders and residents before finalising such proposals.

While welcoming the effort aimed at developing the city infrastructure, C.Balasubramanian, Advisor, District Exnora and a former member of the District Road Safety Council, observes that it will be good if such a project materialised. But he too wonders whether it will be feasible to build an elevated corridor through narrow roads in the city.

Echoing similar sentiments, K. C. Neeelamegam, State Advisor, Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam, feels that even if the project is deemed feasible, it may take years for completion.

Citing the incomplete multi-level bridge near the railway junction and delay in completing many other projects in recent years in the city, including construction of Palakkarai Road Overbridge, Mr. Neelamegam says a project as big as an elevated corridor should not meet the same fate.

However, Highways department sources say a feasibility study will first be conducted before the detailed project report is prepared. Such a major project will entail an investment of about ₹1,000 crore and all aspects will be considered.