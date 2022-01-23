Elephant tusk pieces seized

In a joint operation, officials of the Forest Department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau on Sunday seized five small pieces of elephant tusk and arrested two persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team swung into action and confiscated the tusk pieces from two persons - Arunpandi and Soundararajan - at Devarayaneri Narikuravar Colony on the city’s outskirts. They were carved in such a manner to look like tiger nails andin smallchips, said forest officials.

The Forest Department is conducting an investigation. An Assistant Conservator of Forest, Protection and Vigilance, Chennai and an Assistant Conservator of Forest, Forest Protection Squad, Tiruchi were part of the team that made the seizure.