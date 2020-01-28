Electrification work over in Cuddalore -Tiruvarur stretch

The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has completed overhead electrification work in the second portion of the main line section from Cuddalore to Mayiladuthurai and in another stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur.

Consequent to this, a trial run of an electric locomotive was conducted in the 113-km stretch from Tiruvarur Junction to Cuddalore Junction via Mayiladuthurai a few days ago.

The trial run was successful with the locomotive operated at the permitted sectional speed of 100 km per hour.

Documents relating to completion of overhead electrification works in the Cuddalore – Mayiladuthurai – Tiruvarur broad gauge section had been submitted to the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru, prior to his mandatory inspection, a RVNL officer told The Hindu.

The RVNL a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Railways which has been entrusted with the task of electrifying the 228-km main line section from Villupuram to Thanjavur via Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur and in the 23-km portion branching of to Tiruvarur from Mayiladuthurai at a cost of about ₹ 300 crore. The entire main line section and the stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur falls under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi Railway Division. The organisation had already energised the stretch from Villupuram to Cuddalore where electric loco-hauled trains were being operated consequent to statutory clearance accorded by the Commissioner of Railway Safety in March last year.

The final leg of the ongoing overhead electrification project in the remaining nearly 70-km stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur was apace with foundation works underway. The RVNL has targeted to complete the electrification works up to Thanjavur Junction by June, the officer said.

He said the RVNL was awaiting supply of power to the electric sub station established at Cuddalore as part of the electrification project. The other sub stations were coming up at Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur Junctions. Completion of the project would pave the way for operation of freight and passenger trains hauled by electric locomotive up to Thanjavur from Villupuram in the single line stretch.

Overhead electrification works are also underway from Tiruvarur to Karaikal which is being executed by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification as part of the Tiruchi - Thanjavur - Tiruvarur-Nagapattinam-Karaikal electrification project.