Election squad files compliant over O. Panneerselvam’s cash offering video clip

March 30, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - PUDUKKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The election squad at Aranthangi filed a complaint with the Police following a video clip that spread widely showing the former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam giving ₹1,000 in cash to a woman who welcomed him with an ‘aarti’.

Mr. Panneerselvam, coordinator of Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Cadres Right Retrieval Organisation, was earlier present at a workers meeting of NDA partners in Aranthangi on Saturday.

The Video Surveillance team of the election squad found violations in the meeting and filed a case in the Aranthangi Police station. In the complaint, an official from the election squad said that permission was obtained to conduct the meeting only between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. However the meeting was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Money was given to a woman who was taking aarti and it was videographed. As both these incidents are violations of election rules, due investigation and actions are requested, stated the complaint.

