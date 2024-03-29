GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election officials check the Transport Minister’s vehicle

March 29, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Election officials checking the vehicle of Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar at Asthinapuram in Ariyalur on Friday

Election officials checking the vehicle of Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar at Asthinapuram in Ariyalur on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Election authorities on Friday checked the vehicle of Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar at Hasthinapuram

According to sources, a flying squad personnel stopped the vehicle of the Minister when they were carrying out random checks on the Ariyalur-Jayamkondam road. When the officials wanted to check the vehicle, he opened the doors. They subsequently checked a few bags kept in the car boot. Since they found nothing incriminating the officials allowed Mr. Sivasankar to proceed. He thereafter proceeded to Jayamkondam.

