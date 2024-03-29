Election officials check the Transport Minister’s vehicle

March 29, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Election authorities on Friday checked the vehicle of Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar at Hasthinapuram

According to sources, a flying squad personnel stopped the vehicle of the Minister when they were carrying out random checks on the Ariyalur-Jayamkondam road. When the officials wanted to check the vehicle, he opened the doors. They subsequently checked a few bags kept in the car boot. Since they found nothing incriminating the officials allowed Mr. Sivasankar to proceed. He thereafter proceeded to Jayamkondam.