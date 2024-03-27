GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election Observers appointed for Chidambaram Constituency

March 27, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission has appointed the following officers as Election Observers for Chidambaram Constituency.

Bhor Singh Yadav (mobile number: 62018 95384) has been appointed as General Observer, and Janmejaya P. Kailash (94120 50384) as Law and Order Observer. Complaints concerning violations of the model code of conduct or any general complaints could be lodged with the General Observer and Law and Order Observer.

Nitin Chand Negi (93639 69582) has been designated as Expenditure Observer. Complaints in this regard could be lodged with him, according to an official release.

Mr. Bhor Singh Yadav on Wednesday inspected polling centres under the Chidambaram Assembly Constituency. He also instructed the officials to ensure that all the polling stations have basic facilities and ramps for persons with disabilities. Later he visited the counting centres of six assembly constituencies at Meenakshi Ramasamy Arts & Science College and inspected the voting machines kept at the centre.

Chidambaram Sub-Collector Rashmi Rani and other officials were present during the inspection.

