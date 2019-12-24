Tiruchirapalli

Election countermanded in K.Periyapatti ward

TIRUCHI

Election to ward 2 of K.Periyapatti village panchayat in Manapparai Panchayat Union has been countermanded following the demise of one of the candidates, Collector S.Sivarasu said on Tuesday.

The candidate, S.Periyasamy, 60, whose nomination was accepted, passed away on Saturday. Hence, the State Election Commission has postponed the polling in the ward, scheduled to be held on December 27. The fresh election date for the ward will be notified later. However, elections to the other 11 wards in the panchayat would be held on December 27, Mr.Sivarasu said.

