Elected after deferred counting of votes

Counting of votes for the posts of the panchayat president of Urudaiapatti in Thathaiyengarpet Panchayat Union and councillor for fourth ward of Reddimangudi village in Pullambadi Panchayat Union that were not carried out on January 2 due to ambiguity over the presence of names of two contesting candidates in the electoral lists was undertaken on Wednesday.

According to officials, a few days after the candidatures of Viswanathan for Panchayat president post and Rubanya for the ward member post were declared on December 19, their names had been found missing in the third supplementary rolls published for Assembly elections. Subsequently, the counting was halted and carried out after determining their proof of residence under the direction of State Election Commission, officials said.

In the counting of votes for the post of president of Urudaiapatti Panchayat, D. Rathnamkumar won by securing 471 out of 1,127 votes polled. Eighteen votes were invalid.

For the ward councillor post in Reddimangudi Panchayat, Rubanya won by securing 148 out of 221 votes of which four were invalid.