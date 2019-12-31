Elaborate arrangements made for counting of votes

THANJAVUR

Elaborate arrangements have been made for counting of votes polled in the rural local body elections at the respective panchayat unions on January 2.

While the ballot boxes from 349 polling booths set up in Thanjavur Panchayat Union have been moved to the strong room at the St.Antonys Higher Secondary School, Thanjavur where the votes polled in the election would be counted on Thursday, the ballots boxes from 168 booths in Thiruvaiyaru PU were kept under safe custody at Srinivasarao Higher Secondary School, Thiruvaiyaru.

Similarly, the boxes from 167 booths in Budalur PU were moved to Sir Sivaswami Iyer Higher Secondary School, Thirukattupalli; from 260 polling stations in Orathanadu block to Government Art and Science College (Women), Orathanadu; from 142 booths in Thiruvonam PU to Government Higher Secondary School, Vettuvakottai, Ooranipuram; from 277 polling stations in Kumbakonam PU to Government Arts College (Autonomous), Kumbakonam; 222 booths in Thiruvidaimaruthur block to Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam Higher Secondary School, Thiruvidaimaruthur; 176 in Thirupanandal PU to Kumaragurubarar Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Thirupanandal; 180 in Papanasam to Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Papanasam; 188 in Ammapettai to Poondi R.Veeraiya Vandaiyar Memorial C.Pushpam College, Poondi; 189 in Pattukottai to Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Pattukottai; 128 in Madukkur to Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Madukkur; 159 in Peravurani to Dr.Kalam Polytechnic College, Periyanayakipuram, Peravurani and 163 in Sethubhavachatram PU to Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Peravurani for counting of votes on January 2, 2020, official sources said.

Tiruvarur

Votes polled in the local body elections held in 10 PUs in Tiruvarur district will be counted at the following places: Tiruvarur PU – Thiru Vi.Ka. Arts College, Tiruvarur; Nannilam – Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Nannilam; Kudavasal – Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Kudavasal; Koradacherry – Government Higher Secondary School, Ammaiyappan; Valangaiman – Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Valangaiman; Mannargudi – Rajagopalaswami Government Arts College, Mannargudi; Needamangalam – Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Agarampudhukudi (Aikudi Panchayat); Kottur – Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Kottur; Thiruthuraipoondi – Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Thiruthuraipoondi and Muthupettai – Koviloor Arulmigu Periyanayagi Girls Higher Secondary School, Muthupettai.