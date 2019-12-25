Efforts on to provide basic amenities

The Tiruchi Corporation has made special arrangements to provide basic amenities in Srirangam in view of Vaikunda Ekadesi festival.

Besides providing drinking water facilities at various places, a comprehensive plan has been made to establish temporary toilets.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian, who inspected the arrangements being made in Srirangam, and flanked by S. Amuthavalli on Wednesday, said that temporary modern toilets had been established at 12 locations including East Uthiraveedhi, North Uthiraveedhi, Amma Mandapam road, Malattaru, Devi theatre bus stop, Gandhi Road, Registrar Office and Geethapuram. Similarly, temporary urinals were set up at 39 locations. Arrangements were made for operating 9 mobile toilets.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said that synthetic water tanks would be placed at 51 locations for enabling the devotees to get drinking water. Water would be filled up frequently in order to make water available round the clock. Uninterrupted water supply would be maintained during the festival days.

Special arrangements had been created at Salairoad, Panchakarai and Singarayar Temple, where parking lots were set up, to provide drinking water to the devotees. Similarly, special medical camps have been set up on Amma Mandapam road and East Uthiraveedhi.

He said ₹ 15 lakh had been allotted for making special arrangements. As many as 200 persons had been recruited specially for carrying out cleaning work during the festival days.