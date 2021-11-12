Efforts on to drain water

Tiruchi corporation has started work to drain excess water from the Kottapattu Periyakulam which is filled to the brim. Rainwater collected in the waterbody had flown into the Anna Science Centre - Planetarium and surrounding localities of J. K. Nagar and Khajamalai were at risk of inundation.

On Friday afternoon, corporation and revenue officials inspected the Kottaipattinam Periyakulam in an attempt to map out a drainage channel. Local activists criticised the authorities who had blocked various means for the excess water to drain and notified the area as revenue land years ago.

Two earthmovers belonging to the Corporation dug up a few places around the tank to locate pipelines. But later the embankment was cut to allow the water to flow into a vacant land behind the Aavin Processing unit on Pudukottai Road. “This is only a temporary measure. We will work out a permanent solution soon,” a revenue official said. The waterbody, which once spanned over 100 acres, has been reduced to at least one-fourth of its size, he added.

Meanwhile, over five days after some parts of the city became inundated due to incessant rains, water slowly began to drain out. At Linga Nagar, one of the worst-affected areas, residents had to compel officials to visit and sanction measures, they said. Problems of stench from the water mixing with sewage pipelines, slush on roads were now before them. “We pooled in money and put gravel and sand on roads so our vehicles could go. We do not have the funds to do it again,” they said.

Collector S. Sivarasu inspected waterbodies that were filling up due to the rains in Manikandam and Manapparai blocks. At these sites, he met officials of the local administration, enquired about the inflow and discharge of water from the waterbodies and instructed them to take necessary safety and security measures.

Karur MP S. Jyothimani, revenue, highways officials took part in the inspection of tanks in Manapparai area.