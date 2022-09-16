Drug peddlers’ accounts frozen: DGP

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said that 2000 bank accounts operated in the name of drug peddlers had been frozen.

Disclosing this to reporters at Kumbakonam on Thursday, the DGP said the bank accounts of these persons who were engaged in the sale of contraband over the years were frozen in addition to the properties they earned through the illegal activity.

Claiming that the rowdy element activities had been curtailed in the State, Mr. Sylendra Babu said that a mobile application had been created to prevent cyber crimes relating to financial transactions.

Usage of this application helps recover the money taken from a bank account fraudulently. It also helps detect and prevent the spreading of morphed photographs.

Stating that awareness was being created among the public of cyber crimes, a special cell to supervise the cybercrime activities had been formed, he said.

As far as idol theft prevention, efforts had been initiated in association with the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras to protect the valuable idols using radio frequency technology and 3D imaging.

The DGP said that the idols kept at the Idol Chests in the State did belong to the respective temples and were being taken to the temples during festival days and returned to the Chest for their safety.